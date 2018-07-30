ValuEngine Upgrades Kirby (KEX) to Buy

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Kirby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby traded up $2.15, reaching $82.35, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 482,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,821. Kirby has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $79,691.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $8,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,435 shares of company stock worth $25,777,953. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $32,150,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2,231.6% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 303,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 290,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $21,646,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 12.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,941,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after buying an additional 217,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

