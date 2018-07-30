ValuEngine Upgrades Bridgepoint Education (BPI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education opened at $12.43 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bridgepoint Education has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Bridgepoint Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the first quarter worth $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the first quarter worth $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

