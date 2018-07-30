ValuEngine Upgrades ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (APELY) to Hold

ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR traded up $1.23, hitting $57.78, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices.

