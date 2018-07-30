ValuEngine Downgrades Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.93.

Werner Enterprises traded up $0.30, reaching $36.35, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,364,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,419. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

