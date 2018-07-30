ValuEngine Downgrades BMC Stock (BMCH) to Sell

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BMCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Wedbush started coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of BMC Stock opened at $20.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.86 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock valued at $484,159. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $7,445,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

