ValuEngine Downgrades Atlantic Capital (ACBI) to Sell

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Atlantic Capital opened at $18.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Atlantic Capital has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $473.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 million. research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $40,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $577,102. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

