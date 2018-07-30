Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $213.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.44 million and the lowest is $206.80 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $209.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.56.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total value of $12,321,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,833,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,552.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts traded down $3.22, hitting $274.00, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 10,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,463. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.41. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.64%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

