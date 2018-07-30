USG Co. (USG) Insider Sells $3,863,343.20 in Stock

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 89,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $3,863,343.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,800.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. 687,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. USG Co. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.21 million. USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that USG Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “$43.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of USG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of USG by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 98,525 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USG by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 1,044,908 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USG by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of USG by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 174,452 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

