USD Partners LP (USDP) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USDP. ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley raised USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

NYSE:USDP opened at $10.40 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. USD Partners had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 96,933 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.