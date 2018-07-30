Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties opened at $17.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $689.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

