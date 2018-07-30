UpToken Trading 79.8% Higher Over Last Week (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. UpToken has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken token can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, UpToken has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00393781 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00161250 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000877 BTC.

UpToken Token Profile

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,400,981 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

