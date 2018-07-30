Universal Logistics (ULH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 15908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.70%. research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

