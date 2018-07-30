Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the fourth quarter worth about $3,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of UHS opened at $124.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

