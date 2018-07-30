United Parcel Service (UPS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.88.

United Parcel Service opened at $118.66 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,331,000 after purchasing an additional 652,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,809,000 after purchasing an additional 304,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,046,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 136,998 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

