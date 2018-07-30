United Natural Foods (UNFI) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $61.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of UNFI opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139,876 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

