Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.50 ($64.12) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever NV (EPA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

UNIA opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

