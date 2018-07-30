UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Stake Increased by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock comprises approximately 2.4% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock alerts:

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,770. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This is a boost from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 75.10%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.