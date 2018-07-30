Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in TELUS Co. (TU)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC lowered TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

