Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1,693.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Argus raised their target price on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Public Storage opened at $215.36 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

