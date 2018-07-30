Under Armour Inc Class A to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (UAA)

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.30 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.60 on Monday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $119,578.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

