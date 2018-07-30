UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of UDR worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $36.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. UDR’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,390 shares in the company, valued at $40,298,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

