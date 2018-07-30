UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 237” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 237 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 240 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 238 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a CHF 240 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 251.48.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine opened at CHF 219.60 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

