UBS Group Reiterates “€5.80” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.64 ($6.63).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

HEL NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.51) on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.