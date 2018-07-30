UBS Group Raises Corning (GLW) Price Target to $32.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Corning opened at $33.54 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 21.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Corning by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

