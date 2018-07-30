UBS Group Cuts Continental Resources (CLR) Price Target to $69.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,190,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $2,239,434. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

