UBS Group AG Purchases 1,674 Shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.36% of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF opened at $51.20 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2564 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

