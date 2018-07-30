UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 40.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile opened at $32.86 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $747.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.71 million. equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

