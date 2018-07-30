Tyson Foods (TSN) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective reduced by Stephens to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $6.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 362,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $61.97 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $4,506,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,972,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.