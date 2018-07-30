Tyson Foods (TSN) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective reduced by Stephens to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $6.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.
Shares of TSN stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 362,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $61.97 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19.
In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $4,506,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,972,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.