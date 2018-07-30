Tyler Technologies (TYL) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report published on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.75.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $231.41 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $248.25. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.38, for a total transaction of $1,136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,829 shares of company stock worth $42,407,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

