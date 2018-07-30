TrustPlus Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. TrustPlus has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,667.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustPlus has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One TrustPlus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TrustPlus Profile

TrustPlus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. TrustPlus’ official website is trustplus.com . TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrustPlus Coin Trading

TrustPlus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

