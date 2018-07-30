Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $357,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the airline’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines traded down $0.24, hitting $58.14, on Monday, according to MarketBeat . 262,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

