Trueblue (TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Trueblue updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.81 EPS.

Trueblue traded down $0.20, hitting $27.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.07.

TBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

