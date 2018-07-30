Triton International (TRTN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

News coverage about Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Triton International earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7226644892112 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Triton International has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. Compass Point started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

