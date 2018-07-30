Triple-S Management (GTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Triple-S Management opened at $35.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.27. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.
