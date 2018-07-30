Triple-S Management (GTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management opened at $35.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.27. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.05 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Featured Article: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.