TriNet Group (TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TriNet Group traded down $0.16, hitting $56.74, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 522,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward Griese sold 4,553 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $239,078.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,456.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,988 shares of company stock worth $11,200,581 over the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

