TriNet Group (TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
TriNet Group traded down $0.16, hitting $56.74, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 522,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.47.
Several research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.