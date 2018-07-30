Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,770 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 359.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

Shares of MMM opened at $207.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.