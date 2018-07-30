TransEnterix (TRXC) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.14. 5,205,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,486,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRXC. BTIG Research cut TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 21,045.36% and a negative return on equity of 137.69%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million.

In other TransEnterix news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 289,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd Pope sold 360,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $1,775,223.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,311.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,815,720.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransEnterix by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 57,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransEnterix by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,760,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,076,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransEnterix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,278,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 151,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

