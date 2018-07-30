Traders Sell United Continental (UAL) on Strength (UAL)

Investors sold shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $30.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, United Continental had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. United Continental traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $80.07
Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.
The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.
In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1,218.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Continental by 5.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 100.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
About United Continental
United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.
