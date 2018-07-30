Traders Sell United Continental (UAL) on Strength (UAL)

Investors sold shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $30.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, United Continental had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. United Continental traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $80.07

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Get United Continental alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1,218.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Continental by 5.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 100.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.