Traders Sell Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) on Strength (AZN)

Investors sold shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $22.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.63 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, AstraZeneca had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. AstraZeneca traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $38.49

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morningstar reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

