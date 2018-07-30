Traders Buy Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $71.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.83 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $116.56

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.