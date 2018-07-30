TPI Composites (TPIC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

TPI Composites opened at $30.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of -0.78. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 578,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $15,172,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Equity Advisors Llc sold 24,440 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $675,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970,622 shares of company stock worth $106,092,725 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

