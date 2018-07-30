TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.