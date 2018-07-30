TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.54 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRTX opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.85%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

