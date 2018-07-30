Tourist Token Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $28,643.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00392745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00162817 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 7,599,974,663 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

