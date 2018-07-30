Total System Services (TSS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Total System Services earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.0242130176773 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services opened at $93.15 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.