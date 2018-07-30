Total (FP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.50 ($65.29) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.85 ($68.06).

Shares of FP opened at €47.78 ($56.21) on Thursday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

