Torch Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Torch Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,965.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,447 shares of company stock worth $161,758,652 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $18.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.41. The stock had a trading volume of 746,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,834. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

