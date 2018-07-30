Torch Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG)

Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index accounts for about 1.5% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 1,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index traded down $0.15, hitting $80.81, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

