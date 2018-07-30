TokenPay (TPAY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $304,629.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00037813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. TokenPay has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $304,629.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003986 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00323353 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005565 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001234 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000970 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 18th, 2016. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,333,628 coins and its circulating supply is 15,482,108 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Qryptos and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

