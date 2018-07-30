Tidex Token (TDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,370.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $672,279.00 and $4,370.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00395787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00161679 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

